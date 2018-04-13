Preity Zinta just showed off her hard work in the gym on Instagram. See video

If you’re one of the 3 million people who follow Preity Zinta on Instagram, you’re well aware of how much the actor is seriously into her fitness grind. Preity regularly posts videos of her workouts on Instagram, but a new one in particular has caught the eye of her fans.

Preity has long been a lover of pilates. And her post on Wednesday, where she’s seen doing it with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, showed that she’s pretty much a master these days. And the proof is in the ‘gram: She posted the video showing off her strong moves and abs.

Recently, the actor posted another video of her strong abs on Instagram to show the world the results of her hard work with her trainer Garrett Gahn. And, in true Preity fashion, she included a motivating message:

“When the going gets tough the tough get going ! Thanks @garrettgahn for pushing my every limit,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Of course, Preity’s been open about how fitness and consistent exercise is important in making her feel strong and healthy. While she hasn’t shared what her current eating plan is, we know she indulges in desserts once in a while, thanks to this relatable post, which she captioned, “After all that dessert, this is what a tough day in the gym with @garrettgahn looks like!”

Whether she’s smiling, stretching, or doing a crazy dynamic workout, Preity is going full force — and inspiring everyone who follows her.

Below are a few more impressive Preity Zinta workouts on Instagram:

