Sonakshi Sinha inspires us to add Pilates to our New Year’s resolutions, here are its benefits

fitness

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:41 IST

Brushing aside our peak December blues, Sonakshi Sinha inspired us to add Pilates to our New Year’s resolutions as she got up to stretch on the reformer herself. After the whirlwind year that 2020 has been, if you are looking to finely tune your brain and nervous system then Pilates should be your go-to physical therapy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dabangg actor shared a glimpse of her intense workout session. Donning a black mesh top teamed with a pair of monochromic camouflage jeggings, Sona pulled back her sleek tresses in a ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the rigorous exercise scene.

Standing atop a Pilates reformer, Sonakshi was featured with her arms open wide horizontally and legs stretching on the machine. “Align your mind... the body will follow! #pilatesgirl (sic),” the fitness enthusiast encouraged in the caption.

Benefits:

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do, without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

Apart from developing muscle tone and building strength and flexibility, Pilates has several other benefits including the potential to increase fat loss and leading to a more toned lean-looking physique. It not only increases resilience but also shapes up mental wellness extensively.

