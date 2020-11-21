e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Taapsee Pannu’s fitness motivation is like a ‘rocket’ and these training pictures with Central Railway’s athletic coach Melwyn Crasto are proof

Taapsee Pannu’s fitness motivation is like a ‘rocket’ and these training pictures with Central Railway’s athletic coach Melwyn Crasto are proof

‘Hop...Skip…Run..Repeat!’: Taapsee Pannu’s contagious workout energy, as she hits the tracks for an early athletic training session for Rashmi Rocket, leaves fans motivated enough to hit the grind this weekend

fitness Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:01 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Taapsee Pannu trains with Central Railway’s athletic coach Melwyn Crasto
Taapsee Pannu trains with Central Railway’s athletic coach Melwyn Crasto(Instagram/taapsee)
         

The winters coupled with weekend vibes is the perfect combo for procrastinating workout but pumping our mood is Taapsee Pannu’s training energy for Rashmi Rocket. Her latest fitness pictures on social media give a glimpse of her hiting the tracks for an early athletic training session and fans were left motivated enough to hit the grind.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a slew of pictures from her intense workout session this Saturday which gave the netizens a sneak-peek into her training session with Central Railway’s athletic coach, Melwyn Crasto. Donning a black tank top, Taapsee paired it with white-coloured shorts and completed her athleisure attire with a pair of pink running shoes.

Pulling back her curly hair in a top knot, to keep them off her face during her rigorous exercise session, Taapsee can be seen hopping in the first picture, skipping in the following one and running in the last one. The pictures were captioned, “Hop ...Skip...Run ..Repeat! #RashmiRocket P.S- those marks aren’t of brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars (sic).”

 

Taapsee has been on a strict diet under nutrionist Munmun Ganeriwal, has been working out with fitness expert Sujeet Kargutkar and under the supervision of Sports physiotherapist Prachi Shah Arora to maintain an athletic body, ever since she wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Haseen Dilruba. This is because the diva will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket where she will be essaying the character of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi, who is a fast-runner and is named ‘Rocket’ by the villagers.

Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the sports drama also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, who will be playing the role of Taapsee’s husband. Rashmi Rocket is slated to release next year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
Army personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri district
Army personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri district
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In