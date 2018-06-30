Turmeric tea for weight loss, this is one super drink you need to lose weight super fast

Turmeric is an indispensable part of the spice box that’s present in every Indian kitchen; a pinch of turmeric is a must-addition to our food, irrespective of the region it represents.

For centuries, Ayurveda has propagated the use of turmeric, not just in food but also in medicines. In the past few years, turmeric’s popularity has soared in the West too. People are looking for ways to incorporate turmeric in their lattes and teas.

Here’s how turmeric tea is beneficial

Decrease fat percentage

Turmeric has a bioactive compound called curcuminoids – curcumin, which has many powerful medicinal healing properties. “The curcumin in turmeric suppresses the growth of fat tissues and helps reduce weight. Eating mindfully and drinking turmeric tea regularly could help restrict increase in fat cells,” says Payal Kothari, integrative nutritionist and life coach.

Anti-inflammatory

Chronic inflammation can cause many infections, illnesses, obesity and even interfere with weight loss. “Consuming turmeric tea can help heal the inflammation at a molecular level and aid in weight loss,” says Kothari.

According to nutritionist Neha Sahaya obesity and weight gain also creates inflammation in the body. “This can put you at high risk of developing chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, blood, pressure and cardiovascular disease. Curcumin, the antioxidant found in turmeric, can help suppress inflammation in your muscles, fat cells and pancreas.” It can also help in reducing insulin resistance, high blood sugar and high cholesterol.

Improve digestion

“It’s a no-brainer. If your digestion is better, you metabolism will be more effective. Turmeric teas and tonics have the ability to digest food better and help relieve gas, bloating, stomach cramps and help improve bowel movements,” says Kothari.

Post-pregnancy weight loss

Women tend to put on weight during pregnancy. Turmeric can help knock of those extra kilos by helping heal the insides of a new mother.

With so many benefits, turmeric tea has become a go-to wellness drink across the world. After all there’s a lot of value in our grandmother’s old wisdom.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more