Watch: Sidharth Malhotra hits Delhi streets on a bicycle to ‘burn those extra calories’ post Diwali

The mouthwatering festivities this Diwali have left us with those unwanted fat in the cheeks and tummy but Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts and fans to burn those extra calories ‘on the wheels’ as he does the same on Delhi streets | Check video inside

fitness Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:34 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sidharth Malhotra hits Delhi streets on a bicycle to ‘burn those extra calories’ post Diwali
Sidharth Malhotra hits Delhi streets on a bicycle to ‘burn those extra calories’ post Diwali(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
         

The boxes of sweets and oily delicacies still make us go weak in the knees despite gorging boxes of them this Diwali but Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra motivated us to sweat them all out now and focus on getting our body back in shape. The mouthwatering festivities this festive month have left us with those unwanted fat in the cheeks and tummy but Sidharth’s latest video from Delhi streets was enough to encourage fitness enthusiasts and fans to burn those extra calories “on the wheels”.

Sid flew down to his hometown, Delhi, from Mumbai on Diwali eve and was reunited with his family members as he rang in the festival of lights. Taking to his Instagram handle this Thursday, Sid shared a picture and video featuring him in a blue Nike sweatshirt teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants, a black cap and a black face mask as he sat ready on a bicycle.

Recoding a selfie video, the actor gave fans a sneak peek into his intense workout session as he hit the empty Delhi street. The video was captioned, “Cycling to burn all the yummy Delhi food #foodlove #home #exercise #sidfit (sic).” The picture was captioned, “Burning those extra calories on these wheels! #stayfit #sidfit (sic).”

 
 

Cycling improves cardiovascular fitness of the body while increasing muscle strength and flexibility. It improves joint mobility, posture and coordination while decreasing stress and body fat levels apart from strengthening bones and preventing diseases.

tags
top news
