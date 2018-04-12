Yami Gautam’s Instagram pics will wow you with her crazy flexibility and dedication

Fitness is more than a hobby for Yami Gautam — it was a way of life. The actor is forever filling her fans’ Instagram feeds with inspirational images that will push anyone to do their best, no matter what their 2018 fitness goals are. Yami regularly posts photos of herself nailing a variety of workouts to motivate everyone to find their fitness passion.

Every picture the smiling actor posts is a lovely reminder that strength — in all its many forms — is beautiful. From her pole dancing and swimming pictures to her relatable gym selfies, Yami’s Instagram is enough to make you want to hit the gym — like, ASAP.

Scroll down for Yami’s inspirational posts that show the motivation to exercise and get fit has to come from inside.

1. Heading to the gym after a vacation can be tough and no one knows it better than Yami. The actor recently shared this all-too-relatable post. “When you back in the gym but are still in Krabi hangover !!” she captioned the image. Don’t worry Yami, we’ve all been there.

2. The Kaabil beauty will light up your Instagram with stunning dance images. Her pictures will make you want to bust a move of your own — or at least hit up a nearby pole dancing or belly dancing class. She can be seen taking to the pole like a pro in this March 29, 2018 post.

3. Yami will help you discover your love of dance — one Instagram at a time. Follow her as she dances her way to fitness and get motivated to get active.

4. Yami goes as hard at the gym as she does in the swimming pool. And she wants you to make the pool your “new gym” and unleash your inner athlete. She goes full force with “an overall body work out that packs a punch & is so much fun” and her post is enough to inspire anyone to hit the pool in the hot weather.

5. Whether she’s at the pool, in the gym or on a bicycle, Yami’ll give you major fitness goals — and she’ll make the whole thing look like a ton of fun.

6. When Yami’s not motivating you with her holistic, high-energy workout pictures she posts regularly, she’ll stun you with her killer gym selfies, many of them with sister Surilie Jasraj Singh.

7. Yami’s feed is full of a variety of workouts, which is great for followers who want to mix their routines. Not to mention, the fitness buff posts a ton of super cool posts with captions like, “Nothing like ending your day with a super workout session no matter how deaddd you are.” And her outfits are seriously chic.

8. Yami is driven in her workouts, but she makes sure not to take herself too seriously. She works hard and plays harder — breaking up her fitness routines with a little humour. This “ready to kill” pose proves her Instagram game is just as strong as her.

