East Bengal to play waiting game over I-League game in Srinagar

East Bengal were scheduled to play Real Kashmir on February 10 but due to heavy snowfall, the match was moved to February 28. However, in the wake of the Pulwama attacks, the Kolkata club are not keen on travelling to Srinagar for the match and have written a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) about the matter.

“We have sent a letter to AIFF where we have written about the concerns raised by our coach and other officials.The questions are mainly about the security concerns and also the current environment. Let them reply and then we will decide the next course of action,” East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen told Hindustan Times on Monday.

READ: Minerva Punjab move Delhi High Court for shifting I-League match from Srinagar

“The match is still over a week away and considering how the scenario can change, the club cannot comment on future decisions. However, a lot will depend on how AIFF answers our concerns,” he added.

At least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defending champions Minerva Punjab FC refused to travel to Srinagar for their match on Monday and they have moved the Delhi High Court for shifting their I-League match against Real Kashmir. The writ petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday, February 19.

READ: Shami donates money to families of soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack

However, East Bengal are not considering any legal option at present and they have decided to wait for the response from AIFF before deciding their next move.

“Minerva Punjab’s match was just after the incident and that is why, they decided to take legal actions. We still have time and as of now, we are not considering any legal route,” he concluded.

East Bengal and Real Kashmir are both tied at the second spot with 32 points while Chennai City are leading with 34 points.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 18:04 IST