FIFA World Cup 2018: Who’s in, who’s out and possible scenarios

On Sunday, England crushed Panama 6-1 in their second game of FIFA World Cup 2018 to enter the last 16. In other matches, Japan and Senegal played out a 2-2 draw while Colombia knocked Poland out of the tournament with a 3-0 win. Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and possible scenarios -

GROUP A

Russia and Uruguay are already into the Round of 16 and play each other on Monday to determine who tops the group. Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been eliminated.

GROUP B

Morocco have been eliminated, leaving Portugal and Spain (four points each) and Iran (three) to compete for the two spots. Spain play Morocco on Monday, while Portugal meet Iran.

ALSO READ: On the brink, Lionel Messi’s Argentina handed a final shot at FIFA World Cup salvation

GROUP C

France have advanced and lead with six points. Denmark are second with four points after a 1-1 draw against Australia, who have one point. Peru have been eliminated. Denmark play France on Tuesday, while Australia face Peru.

GROUP D

Croatia have secured a trip to the second round and top the group with six points. Nigeria (three points) will advance with a win over Argentina (one point) on Tuesday, while Iceland play Croatia. But Iceland (one point) or the last-placed Argentines could survive with a win and a Nigeria loss or a tie, depending upon the goal difference.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2018: France out to show they’re special against Denmark

GROUP E

Brazil and Switzerland have four points apiece. Serbia have three and any of them could grab one of the group’s two spots in the knockout stage. Serbia meet Brazil on Wednesday. Switzerland play Costa Rica the same day. Costa Rica have been eliminated.

GROUP F

Mexico lead with six points but aren’t safe yet. If defending champions Germany defeat South Korea on Wednesday and Sweden beat Mexico, three teams would finish with six points, sending it to the tiebreaker that starts with the best goal differential. If Mexico and South Korea win, Mexico would top the group and the other three teams would be tied.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2018: Win or bust for Iceland against familiar foe Croatia

GROUP G

Belgium and England have already moved to the second round emphatically - Belgium with a 5-2 drubbing of Tunisia and England with a 6-1 thrashing of Panama. They play each other on Thursday to determine who wins the group. Tunisia and Panama have been eliminated.

GROUP H

Japan and Senegal lead the group with four points apiece after their 2-2 draw on Sunday. Colombia beat Poland 3-0 to stay alive. Poland have been eliminated.