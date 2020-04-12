e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Hodgson wary of ‘artificial’ end to Premier League season

Hodgson wary of ‘artificial’ end to Premier League season

Hodgson said players who, in common with the rest of the British population, are currently in lockdown would ideally like three to four weeks’ preparation before playing a match again.

football Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson before the match.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against “artificial means” of deciding the Premier League.

In a statement to the London club’s supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the coronavirus, the veteran former England manager insisted there was widespread support for playing the 2019/20 season out to a finish.

“Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season,” wrote Hodgson.

“We don’t want artificial means of deciding who wins the league, who gets into the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted.”His letter came after UEFA, European football’s governing body, warned a failure to complete domestic leagues could see clubs excluded from continental competitions next season.

Hodgson said players who, in common with the rest of the British population, are currently in lockdown would ideally like three to four weeks’ preparation before playing a match again.

But the 72-year-old added: “I accept there may have to be a squeeze on that time-frame.” The Premier League has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest, with further delays looking likely.

League leaders Liverpool, one of Hodgson’s former clubs, are a huge 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with nine games to play and need just two more wins to be certain of their first English championship in 30 years.

Palace are currently safely in mid-table, with the Eagles 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

tags
top news
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
LIVE| Coronavirus death toll in United Kingdom crosses 10,000
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes the nature of extended lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News