I hope Hazard comes this year: Perez says Madrid want Chelsea star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed on Monday the club are keen to sign Eden Hazard this summer and claimed Sergio Ramos has an offer to move to China.

Hazard could play his last match for Chelsea in the Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday, with the Belgian’s contract expiring next year.

“I have a lot of interest in him coming to Madrid, I’m not going to lie, and I hope this year he can play here,” Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Monday night.

“We have wanted to sign Hazard for several years and I hope he will come this year. Until now we have not achieved it, but this time his contract ends next year.”

After a disappointing season, Madrid are expected to overhaul their squad this summer and Perez suggested the club’s captain Ramos is considering a move.

Ramos and Perez argued after Madrid’s Champions League defeat to Ajax in March, with Ramos reportedly telling Perez the team’s failings were down to a failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Perez claimed on Tuesday that Ramos had been offered a move to China but said he had blocked the defender’s departure.

“We met in my office and he told me he had a very good offer from a Chinese team but a rule there means they cannot pay for the transfer,” Perez said.

“It was no more than that, it was a conversation that has no interest. It is impossible for Real Madrid to let their captain go for free. I told him it’s impossible, nothing more.”

Perez was also asked about the possibility of Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe or Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have not spoken with Zinedine Zidane about either Mbappe or Neymar,” said Perez, insisting he wants to maintain a good relationship with PSG. “If we want a player of PSG, we will call the club’s president.”

Gareth Bale’s future remains uncertain but Perez said “we have not received any offers for any players of Real Madrid”.

He also condemned the recent criticism of players like Bale, that has come from Madrid’s fans and sections of the Spanish press.

“We have made it seem like winning the Champions League is normal and it isn’t. We have deceived people,” said Perez.

“Some of these players have been insulted, they have been whistled, players who are going to go into the history of the club. It’s not right.”

First Published: May 28, 2019 10:04 IST