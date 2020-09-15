e-paper
Home / Football / Ivanovic, 36, returns to the Premier League with West Brom

Ivanovic, 36, returns to the Premier League with West Brom

The right back spent nine years at Chelsea, winning three league titles and three FA Cups, before joining Zenit St. Petersburg in February 2017.The 36-year-old Ivanovic also brings the experience of playing a record 105 times for Serbia.

football Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Birmingham
File image of Branislav-Ivanovic.
File image of Branislav-Ivanovic.(AP-Photo)
         

Branislav Ivanovic sealed a return to the Premier League by signing for promoted team West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

The right back spent nine years at Chelsea, winning three league titles and three FA Cups, before joining Zenit St. Petersburg in February 2017.The 36-year-old Ivanovic also brings the experience of playing a record 105 times for Serbia.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world,” Ivanovic said.”I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge.”West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said Ivanovic had been signed for “the influence he will have on not just defenders but the whole team around him.””That’s why we targeted him as one of our prime targets,” Bilic said.”It’s a great signing for us.”West Brom opened the season with a 3-0 home loss against Leicester on Sunday.

