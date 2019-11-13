e-paper
Liverpool’s Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem

Egypt host Kenya in their opening Group G qualifying match on Thursday and visit Comoros on Monday.

football Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match(REUTERS)
         

Egypt’s Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury.

Egypt released a statement on their official Twitter account on Tuesday confirming Salah will miss the games, along with a picture of the striker with a protective boot on his left ankle.

Salah has scored six goals for Liverpool this season and was on target in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Manchester City which took his side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old has had niggling injuries since twisting his ankle against Leicester City at the start of October, which forced him to miss the 1-1 draw at Manchester United, the only Premier League game Liverpool have failed to win this season.

Salah has been unable to complete 90 minutes in the league since hurting his ankle against Leicester, being substituted against Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

