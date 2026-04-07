AAP alleges price rise likely after elections, targets Centre over inflationUntitled Story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticised the Centre over rising prices, alleging that the government may increase the cost of household LPG cylinders after the conclusion of assembly elections in five states. AAP leader Anurag Dhanda addresses a press conference in New Delhi on rising prices.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda claimed that prices of several commodities, including commercial LPG cylinders, fuel and other essential goods, had already risen in recent weeks.

Addressing a press conference, Dhanda alleged that commercial LPG cylinder prices had increased by ₹525 over the past two months, and said this had led to higher food costs in restaurants and delivery services. He further claimed that premium petrol prices had risen recently, along with increases in cement, bread and footwear prices.

Dhanda also expressed concern over aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, claiming that higher fuel costs could translate into increased airfares for domestic and international travel.

The AAP leader alleged that while prices of commercial LPG had been revised, domestic LPG cylinder prices had remained unchanged due to ongoing elections, suggesting that any revision could take place after polling concludes. He did not cite official data for the claims.

Dhanda further alleged that toll charges had been increased and linked broader price trends to global factors as well as domestic policy decisions.

However, the government has maintained that fuel prices are influenced by global market conditions. Officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas have said that international crude oil prices and other external factors play a key role in determining domestic fuel rates, and that oil marketing companies take pricing decisions accordingly.