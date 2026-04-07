AAP’s ‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ march enters Hathras, raises unemployment concerns

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra entered Hathras on Sunday, marking the third day of the march led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. The march, which began in Agra, is focused on issues of unemployment and social justice in Uttar Pradesh. AAP leaders and supporters participate in the “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra as it passes through Hathras district.

The procession started from Khandoli in Agra and moved into Hathras district via Sadabad, with halts at designated locations during the day. Party workers and local residents joined the march at various points along the route. According to organisers, individuals including daily wage workers, small vendors, and representatives of community groups interacted with the leadership to highlight local concerns.

Addressing gatherings during the march, Singh raised concerns over unemployment levels in the state, citing data related to job applications and vacancies. He stated that a large number of applicants were competing for a relatively smaller number of government jobs, and referred to instances of alleged examination irregularities, including paper leaks and cancellations.

Singh also referred to employment trends under the rural employment guarantee programme, stating that the number of households completing 100 days of work had declined in recent years. He linked this to broader concerns around job availability and income stability in rural areas.

On social justice issues, Singh cited incidents of crimes against women and marginalised communities reported from different districts in the state. He said these cases pointed to concerns around law and order and access to justice. He also emphasised that governance should address all sections of society.

During the march, Singh called on the state government to either generate employment opportunities or provide an unemployment allowance of ₹10,000 per month to eligible youth. He said the party would continue to raise these demands through public outreach and political platforms.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey, who was also present during the march, said the padyatra aimed to consolidate public opinion around employment and social justice issues. He added that the participation seen during the march reflected engagement with these concerns among sections of the public.

The padyatra is part of a broader political outreach by the party in Uttar Pradesh, where it has been raising issues related to jobs, education, and welfare delivery. Similar campaigns have been undertaken in the past to mobilise support around specific policy demands.

Several party leaders and workers accompanied the march as it progressed through Hathras district.