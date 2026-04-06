Activ Health App: Where Health, Fitness, and Insurance Come Together

Complementing this are the Healthy Heart Score™ and Lifestyle Score, which help users track cardiovascular health and daily activity patterns. Users can benchmark their scores against peers by age or gender, adding a sense of motivation and accountability.

Every health journey begins with awareness. At the core of the Activ Health App is the Well-Being Score™, a dynamic measure that combines clinical markers such as blood sugar, cholesterol, and vitamin levels with lifestyle indicators like BMI, blood pressure, sleep, movement, and waist-hip ratio.

With 5 million downloads and a 4.6-star rating as of 24 March 2026, Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s Activ Health App has emerged as one of India’s trusted digital health platforms. It seamlessly blends care, fitness, insurance needs and rewards in an effortless, personalized experience from preventive health tools and daily habit tracking to insurance servicing, claims management and care access, all within a single app.

That’s where Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) steps in with its flagship Activ Health App. It sets a pioneering example of how health insurance can go beyond protection to promote real well-being. Guided by its Health-first philosophy, ABHI has redefined the role of an insurer from a passive sickness funder to an active health partner. The Activ Health App brings together wellness tracking, lifestyle insights, motivation, rewards, and financial protection. It’s a reflection of ABHI’s larger purpose: to empower people to lead healthier lives and be rewarded for staying committed to that journey through consistent efforts.

Every day, millions of Indians make small choices toward better health by swapping fried snacks for fruit, scheduling a health check-up, or hitting that 10,000-step goal. Yet between work, family, and endless to-do lists, self-care often slips through the cracks.

The app’s AI-powered Face Scan Health Assessment offers quick insights into key wellness indicators, while the Activ Age vs Real Age feature shows how everyday choices influence biological age. Medical reports, prescriptions, and test results can be securely stored within the app, supported by medicine reminders and digital prescription tracking—making health information easy to manage and act upon.

Improve Your Health Awareness is only the starting point. Activ Health helps translate insights into habits through Activ Dayz™, which track daily steps, workouts, and yoga sessions in real time. Fitness becomes more engaging through syncing with wearables, community challenges, and leaderboards that encourage consistency over intensity.

The app also supports everyday nutrition and lifestyle decisions through calorie tracking, BMI calculation, hydration tracking, gym check-ins, and the Scan My Food feature, helping users make informed choices without rigid rules.

For deeper support, users can connect with doctors, nutritionists, and psychologists—particularly valuable for busy professionals or families in smaller towns. Mental well-being is addressed through guided meditations, podcasts, breathing exercises, stress management tools, and assessments such as Activ Mind and the Happiness Quotient. Together, these tools help users build sustainable routines that translate into measurable improvements in parameters like HbA1C, cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure.

Get Rewarded Healthy habits on the Activ Health App don’t just improve well-being—they deliver tangible value. Through the HealthReturns™ programme, users earn rewards for actions such as meeting step goals, staying active, and improving health scores.

Depending on engagement and health outcomes, policyholders can earn back up to 100% of their annual premium as HealthReturns™, which can be used for doctor consultations, medicines, diagnostics, or premium payments. With the removal of 18% GST on renewals paid through HealthReturns™, continuing coverage becomes even more rewarding.

Insurance management is fully digital and seamless. Users can buy and renew policies, access policy e-cards and documents, raise and track claims, locate network hospitals and branches, and use ABHI’s extensive cashless network. Through the Activ Marketplace, users can order medicines, book diagnostic tests, and schedule tele-consultations, turning health insights into immediate action.

Stay Protected As lifestyle-related disorders rise across India, prevention has become more critical than ever. Recent screenings reveal that 65% of surveyed individuals have fatty liver, 78% show poor flexibility or balance, and even among college students, 2% already have elevated blood glucose — underscoring the urgency for proactive care.

The Activ Health App reflects this shift from treatment to prevention, and from policy to participation. In addition to wellness tools, it offers access to second medical opinions, travel medical support, and 24×7 customer assistance via chat, call, or WhatsApp.

As digital wellness gains momentum, the Activ Health App continues to evolve—becoming smarter, more intuitive, and more rewarding. Because good health shouldn’t feel like a target to chase, but a habit to enjoy!

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.