Alpine F1 team extend Franco Colapinto through 2027 season

Franco Colapinto will remain with Alpine's Formula 1 team next season, continuing to partner with Pierre Gasly. HT Image

A 23-year-old from Argentina, Colapinto served as a reserve driver for the team in 2025 before replacing Jack Doohan at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on May 18 in Italy. He wound up driving in 18 events, with his best finish 11th place at the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 31.

Retained for the 2026 season, Colapinto has made 12 starts, gaining 19 points good for 12th place in the drivers' standings. Gasly is 10th with 44 points.

The Alpine pair stands sixth in the team standings.

Team executive adviser Flavio Briatore said Alpine has faith in the drivers.

"We have seen Franco truly grow and mature into a great driver this year. His results in Miami and Montreal especially confirmed what I already knew: Franco belongs in Formula 1 and he belongs at this team," Briatore said.

"I expect both Franco, and Pierre, to continue doing a fantastic job on track and for the entire team to push relentlessly until we are fighting, and winning, at the front end of this sport."

Colapinto is happy to return and take part in improving the Alpine cars.

"For me, having consistency is very important," Colapino said. "We are now settled from a driver point of view and I have said many times that, while this is an important piece of the puzzle, the most significant we have to get right is designing and building a fast race car, which absolutely remains our number one priority."

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