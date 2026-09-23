Badrinath pilgrimage crosses 17.79 lakh as Uttarakhand cites new record

Badrinath Dham has recorded more than 17.79 lakh pilgrims so far this year, according to Uttarakhand government figures, with the number reaching 17,79,805 by September 22. The pilgrimage began on April 23, and the government said the latest figure had surpassed previous annual records. This year breaks previous records, marking a significant recovery post-pandemic. The Uttarakhand government emphasizes improvements in facilities to enhance the pilgrimage experience as tourist numbers continue to rise. (@pushkardhami X)

According to Tourism Department data cited by the government, Badrinath received 6,95,332 pilgrims in 2000, the year Uttarakhand was formed. The number rose to 7,68,107 in 2007 and crossed 10 lakh in 2008 and 2010. It fell sharply after the 2014 disaster, when 1,59,575 pilgrims visited the shrine.

Pilgrim numbers recovered to 10,48,051 in 2018 and 12,44,993 in 2019 before the Covid-19 period reduced annual footfall to 1,55,055 in 2020 and 1,99,409 in 2021.

The figures then rose again, with 17,63,578 visitors recorded in 2022, 17,80,429 in 2023, 17,74,264 in 2024 and 17,78,298 in 2025. The government said 6,685 pilgrims visited Badrinath on Tuesday, with daily numbers increasing as weather conditions improved.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government was focusing on pilgrim facilities at the shrines and along travel routes during the second phase of the Char Dham pilgrimage. He said health and security arrangements had also been strengthened.

Dhami said work was being carried out to develop Badrinath in line with its religious and mythological importance, adding that the measures would provide better facilities for pilgrims.

Separately, on Ayurveda Day, Dhami offered prayers to Lord Dhanvantari at the Chief Minister’s residence and wished for health, prosperity and wellbeing of people in the state. He described Ayurveda as an important part of India’s traditional knowledge and heritage and said it had an important role in healthy lifestyles and disease prevention.

Dhami also said Ayurveda and India’s traditional systems of medicine were receiving greater global recognition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.