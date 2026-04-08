Dhami campaigns for BJP in Bangaon, targets TMC ahead of Bengal polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, taking part in a roadshow, a public meeting and nomination-related events for party candidates in the area. He participated in programmes linked to the nominations of Swapna Majumdar from Bangaon South, Ashok Kirtania from Bangaon North, Soma Thakur from Bagda and Subrata Thakur from Gaighata, and appealed to voters to support the party in the four constituencies. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a BJP campaign programme in Bangaon, North 24 Parganas, ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. He also took part in nomination-related events for party candidates from nearby constituencies.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami sharpened the BJP’s attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress. He alleged that corruption and an atmosphere of fear had taken root in the state and said the TMC was functioning more like a “syndicate” than a conventional political party. He also repeated the BJP’s charge that “cut-money” and commission practices had become embedded in governance under the present dispensation.

Dhami used the event to advance the BJP’s broader campaign message in Bengal, saying that a government led by the party in the state and aligned with the Centre would accelerate development and improve administration. Invoking the party’s “double-engine” formulation, he said a BJP victory would open the way for development, investment and stronger law and order. BJP functionaries present at the event projected the turnout at the roadshow and public meeting as a sign of support in the region.

His visit forms part of the BJP’s wider campaign push in West Bengal, where the party has deployed senior leaders from within and outside the state for roadshows, nomination events and public meetings. The campaign has intensified as polling approaches, with the BJP seeking to convert the contest into a direct fight with the TMC in several seats across the state, including parts of North 24 Parganas.

No specific response from the TMC to Dhami’s remarks in Bangaon was available at the time of publication. In recent days, however, Mamata Banerjee and other Trinamool leaders have accused the BJP of trying to influence the electoral process through central agencies and Election Commission decisions, while the party’s 2026 manifesto has framed the election around governance continuity and welfare delivery. That wider exchange has become a defining feature of the campaign, with both sides seeking to turn the election into a referendum on governance, political credibility and control of the state’s administrative narrative.