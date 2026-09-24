Festive season smartphone deals 2026: Phones you can buy on ‘Easy EMI’

The range gives buyers flexibility to choose a smartphone based on their budget and usage needs. With ‘Easy EMI’ options from Bajaj Finance, eligible buyers can spread the purchase cost into manageable monthly instalments and select a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months. This can make higher-value smartphone purchases easier to plan during the festive season.

The festive season gives smartphone buyers more choices across different segments. Models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 , vivo S2 , realme 16x 5G , Redmi Note 17 5G , and Google Pixel 11 cater to different requirements, from foldable productivity and photography to long battery life, smooth displays, and everyday performance. Starting prices range from Rs. 25,999 for the realme 16x 5G to Rs. 1,79,999 for the Galaxy Z Fold8.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 suits buyers who want a foldable for multitasking, entertainment, productivity, and demanding applications.

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 combines a foldable design with flagship performance and a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display. Its 5.5-inch cover display and 201 g weight make it suitable for buyers who want a large-screen device without moving to the Ultra model.

The vivo S2 is suited to buyers who prioritise a large display, long battery life, and everyday photography.

The vivo S2 combines a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 7,050 mAh battery. Its Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor and 44W fast charging support make it suitable for buyers who want everyday performance and long battery life.

3. realme 16x 5G for everyday value

The realme 16x 5G focuses on battery endurance, smooth scrolling, and 5G connectivity. It features a 6.8-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a 7,000 mAh battery.

Key features include:

6.8-inch LCD display

Up to 144Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

50MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage

7,000 mAh battery

45W fast charging

Starting price of Rs. 25,999 The realme 16x 5G suits buyers looking for a large display, long battery life, and 5G connectivity at an accessible price.

4. Redmi Note 17 5G for long battery life

The Redmi Note 17 5G combines a 7-inch display with an 8,000 mAh battery. Its Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 45W fast charging make it suitable for buyers who spend long hours browsing, streaming, and communicating.

Key features include:

7-inch OLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor

50MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Up to 8GB RAM

128GB storage

8,000 mAh battery

45W fast charging

Starting price of Rs. 27,999 The Redmi Note 17 5G is suited to buyers who prioritise battery capacity and a large, smooth display at a mid-range price.

5. Google Pixel 11 for cameras and software

The Google Pixel 11 combines a compact 6.3-inch OLED display with the Google Tensor G6 processor and a triple rear camera system. It also offers long-term software support and Google's AI features.

Key features include:

6.3-inch OLED display

60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate

Google Tensor G6 processor

48MP Wide camera

13MP Ultra-Wide camera

10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom

Up to 30x Super Zoom

12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB storage

4,985 mAh battery

Starting price of Rs. 89,999 The Google Pixel 11 suits buyers who prioritise photography, AI features, software experience, and long-term updates.

Festive season offers can make smartphone purchases easier

Festive season shopping can become more rewarding when buyers compare all applicable benefits before completing a purchase. The Smart Savings Calculator from Bajaj Finance can help buyers understand savings by considering applicable dealer, brand, Bajaj Finance, and scheme offers.

Buyers can check:

Dealer offers: Check applicable benefits at participating partner stores.

Brand offers: Explore offers available on eligible smartphone models.

Bajaj Finance offers: Check additional benefits available on eligible purchases.

Scheme offers: Check benefits linked to selected EMI schemes. The Smart Savings Calculator can help buyers assess applicable benefits together before completing the purchase. Eligible buyers can choose Easy EMI options and select a repayment tenure between 3 and 60 months.

Buying a smartphone with Bajaj Finance

Visit the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store. Select the smartphone variant preferred. Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout using a mobile number and OTP. Choose a flexible tenure between 3 and 60 months. Complete the purchase and take the new smartphone home the same day. Bajaj Finance offers an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh with repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. Select models can also have zero down payment offers.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.