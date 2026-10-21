Is your child using AI to think, or just to finish homework?

Your child is using AI as a homework helper to solve a school problem. In a few seconds, the tool explained the steps neatly, and then offered to do the next one. AI-based homework helpers can solve a problem in seconds. The Global Learning Foundation AI Olympiad 2026 helps students in Grades 3 to 10 learn to question an answer, not just copy it.

It is genuinely good at this, and that is exactly what makes a parent pause. If AI is doing the homework, where is the real learning?

Banning the AI tool is rarely the answer. Children have easy access to AI, at home and on their phones, and that is not going to change. What matters is how they use it. A child who uses AI to think is learning something, while a child who uses it just to finish the work may not be. The difference between the two is what’s called AI literacy.

Shortcut or thinking partner? Picture two children with the same chatbot and the same maths problem. The first copies the answer and moves on. The second tries the problem first, asks the chatbot for a hint, compares the result with their own working and notices where the two differ. Both finished their homework. Only one of them is likely to have learnt something.

To take the second path, a child needs three things. First, they must understand that AI can be wrong. These tools are built to produce answers that sound right, based on patterns in the data they learnt from. Second, they need to know how to check an answer, whether by working it out again, comparing it with a textbook or looking at a second source. Third, they should be able to explain the result in their own words.