Kejriwal announces six guarantees for Goa, including free power and health cover

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced six guarantees for Goa, including 300 units of free electricity every month, a waiver of pending electricity bills, ₹3,000 monthly assistance for every woman above 18 years and free bus travel for women. Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity, waived pending bills, monthly aid for women, free bus travel, health insurance of up to ₹10 lakh per family, and sports facilities.

Addressing a public meeting in Panaji during his three-day visit to the state, Kejriwal also promised health insurance worth ₹10 lakh for every family, sports grounds in every village and ward, and local manifestos at the booth level to address civic issues.

Kejriwal said the party would implement the promises if voted to power, citing its record in Delhi and Punjab. He said Goa was seeking political change and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress of failing to address people's concerns.

He alleged that Congress legislators elected by voters opposed to the BJP later joined the BJP, helping it form the government. He also criticised the BJP over corruption, damaged roads, water shortages and prolonged power cuts.

Under the electricity guarantee, Kejriwal promised to waive all outstanding bills within a week of the AAP forming the government, provide 300 units of free power every month from April and ensure round-the-clock electricity. He said residents were receiving bills ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹1 lakh or more.

The party also promised free bus travel for women, while its proposed health insurance scheme would cover treatment costs of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually, including medicines, tests and hospitalisation.

Kejriwal criticised Goa's Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, claiming that its coverage had left some patients paying a substantial share of private hospital expenses. He said the AAP would introduce a health insurance policy similar to the one he described as operational in Punjab.

The monthly assistance promise would cover every woman above 18, irrespective of family income or religion, he said. The party also pledged sports grounds and equipment in every village and ward.

Kejriwal said AAP workers would consult residents to prepare local manifestos identifying problems in each ward and booth, with elected representatives responsible for addressing them.

He asserted that the party would fulfil all six guarantees if it formed the government in Goa.