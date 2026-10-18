A woman from Kerala has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inviting him to her wedding in December and asking for his blessings as she begins a new chapter in her life. In a handwritten, two-page letter, Arundhati described how a video of Adityanath that she watched during childhood influenced her understanding of emotional vulnerability and personal strength. Kerala woman invites Yogi Adityanath to her December wedding (File Photo/PTI)

According to the account shared about the letter, Arundhati had often viewed her tendency to cry easily as a weakness. Advice from friends that she needed to control her emotions to appear strong had led her to question whether expressing feelings was incompatible with resilience.

A cousin later showed her a video of Adityanath in which the chief minister appeared emotional. Her cousin encouraged her to see that moment as an example of how a person could express emotions while remaining strong. The experience helped Arundhati reconsider her perception of tears and emotional sensitivity.

A different understanding of strength Arundhati wrote that the experience influenced how she viewed challenges and self-confidence. She came to understand strength not as the ability to suppress emotions, but as the capacity to face difficult circumstances, regain confidence after setbacks and fulfil responsibilities.

“Whenever I doubt myself, you inspire me to move forward,” she wrote in the letter, according to the account shared.

Her admiration for Adityanath, she indicated, was also linked to his personal journey, which she viewed as an example of perseverance and determination. The video became a point of reference for her as she worked through doubts about her own emotional responses.

The letter describes a personal connection with a public figure formed through a message she interpreted as relevant to her own experiences. It does not detail when she first watched the video or identify the specific recording.

Wedding invitation and request for blessings Arundhati is scheduled to marry Rahul on December 20, 2026, at the Green Park Convention Centre in Aluva, Kerala. She has invited Adityanath to attend the ceremony and bless the couple.

In her letter, she described the chief minister as more than a political leader and said she had come to regard him as an elder brother because his journey had provided her with encouragement.

Acknowledging his official commitments, Arundhati also wrote that she would value a message of congratulations and his blessings if he could not attend the wedding in person.

The invitation reflects the personal significance she attaches to the lesson she drew from the video. For Arundhati, the central message was that emotional expression and resilience can coexist, and that acknowledging one's feelings need not undermine one's ability to face life's challenges.