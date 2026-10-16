Martinez apologises for outburst at Man Utd hierarchy

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez apologised on Thursday for publicly criticising the club's board for a lack of investment in the transfer market following their defeat by Atletico Madrid. HT Image

The English giants lost 2-0 to Atletico in Spain on Tuesday in the Champions League. They are also off to their worst start to a Premier League season for 40 years.

Martinez took aim at technical director Jason Wilcox, saying he "100 percent" expected more investment in the squad during the transfer window after United finished third in the Premier League last season to return to Europe's top competition.

United signed three midfielders Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for around £150 million , but their spending fell far short of some of their Premier League rivals.

In a social media post earlier Thursday, Martinez said he had spoken "out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted", but stopped short of apologising.

But having faced criticism for piling pressure on under-fire manager Michael Carrick following United's poor start to the season, Martinez met with club officials.

- 'Passionate' -

Afterwards, Martinez issued a fresh statement saying: "Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager.

"It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday's game.

"Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity.

"The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise."

The Argentina international's post-match comments were backed by some fans.

But Martinez has been criticised for his own part in United's sluggish start to the season.

He scored an own goal in a 1-1 draw at bottom-of-the-table Fulham last month and was outmuscled by Dominic Solanke as 10-man Tottenham salvaged a point at Old Trafford last weekend.

"When I talk about wanting more, I'm talking about the ambition we must all have as part of this club. To keep growing, to become stronger and to have everything we need to compete at the highest level," said Martinez.

"These are standards we must all hold ourselves to, starting with me.

"I believe in my team-mates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I'm convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment."

Pressure is increasing on Carrick just months after he was appointed manager on a permanent basis.

Carrick's men travel to historic rivals Leeds on Sunday before another Champions League trip, to Italian side Como, on Wednesday.

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Manchester United

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

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