Prosecutors in Maradona death trial seek sentences up to 12 years

Argentine prosecutors argued on Thursday that the "chaotic" medical team treating football legend Diego Maradona at the time of his death should receive prison sentences up to 12 years. HT Image

Seven medical professionals have been on trial since April over Maradona's death on November 25, 2020 while convalescing after surgery for a brain clot.

The star of the 1986 World Cup died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs at a rented home in the Buenos Aires suburb of Tigre two weeks after going under the knife.

The larger-than-life star, who had a history of substance abuse, was 60 at the time of his death.

His medical team, including his chief doctor, psychiatrist, psychologist and nurses, are accused of providing grossly inadequate care in the lead-up to his death. They deny the charges.

In his closing arguments, prosecutor Patricio Ferrai said the defendants' "chaotic organization" left the ailing patient "in a helpless situation, abandoning him to his fate."

He accused them of having "breached their duties, performed actions contrary to the art of healing" and having "omitted all the acts they were required to perform."

The defendants are charged with "dolo eventual" a legal term meaning that a person is aware that their actions could cause harm but persisted nonetheless.

The highest prison sentence sought by prosecutors was 12 years, for Maradona's personal physician, Leopoldo Luque.

Other sentences ranging from four to 10 years were sought for other medical staff, which include a psychiatrist, nurse and coordinators.

The health workers have argued that Maradona's death could not have been foreseen and that they did their jobs. Each defendant has also downplayed their own individual responsibility for his care.

- No defibrillator -

The case has revolved around whether the doctors' decision to allow Maradona convalesce in a private home, instead of in a hospital, was negligent.

The prosecution has also pointed to the near-total absence of medical equipment, such as a hospital bed, defibrillator or quickly available ambulance as evidence of what they presented as the defendants' dereliction of duty.

Several medical experts testified that Maradona's carers failed to react to key warning signs he was suffering from edema, tachycardia and had difficulty breathing in the lead-up to his death.

"Diego Armando Maradona's death clearly did not come out of nowhere: the signs of this fatal outcome began to appear long beforehand," assistant prosecutor Cosme Iribarren summarized on Thursday.

The prosecution again showed the court shock images of the former footballer lying dead in bed, his stomach grotesquely swollen.

Maradona's three daughters, who were present in court on Thursday for the start of the summation, covered their faces to avoid seeing the images.

The summation is expected to last around two weeks and the verdict is expected at a later date.

The first trial over Maradona's death was dramatically annulled last year after two-and-a-half months of hearings, following revelations that one of the judges took part in a clandestine documentary about the case.

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