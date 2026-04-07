Punjab’s health insurance scheme expands emergency care access, lowers out-of-pocket costs

Punjab’s Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), which provides health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually, is increasingly being positioned as a financial safety net for households facing medical emergencies, particularly in cases involving high-cost treatments such as cardiac procedures, cancer care and childbirth complications. Punjab's Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana offers health insurance up to ₹10 lakh per family, aiming to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for critical treatments.

The scheme, implemented by the state’s Department of Health and Family Welfare, covers treatment for over 2,300 conditions across empanelled public and private hospitals. Officials said the programme is aimed at reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and enabling timely access to treatment, especially in cases where delays can lead to adverse outcomes.

Medical professionals note that several critical illnesses, including heart disease and cancer, often present symptoms at advanced stages, limiting the window for intervention. “By the time patients seek care, the disease is often at an advanced stage,” said Dr Esha Arora, medical officer (medicine) at the district hospital in Mohali. She added that routine screening remains underutilised, contributing to delayed diagnosis.

Global estimates from the World Health Organization indicate that non-communicable diseases—including cardiovascular conditions, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases—account for a significant share of mortality worldwide. In emergency situations such as heart attacks or strokes, clinical evidence suggests that even short delays in treatment can increase the risk of long-term complications.

Doctors say financial concerns can influence decision-making during such emergencies. “Families often pause to consider costs before proceeding with treatment, and that delay can be critical,” Arora said. In this context, publicly funded insurance schemes are expected to support quicker decision-making by reducing immediate financial barriers.

According to state health agency data, more than 33 lakh families have been enrolled under the scheme so far. The programme has facilitated nearly 1.99 lakh hospital treatments, with approvals amounting to over ₹330 crore. Of this, about ₹59 crore has been disbursed to hospitals.

Officials said utilisation has been particularly notable in areas such as cardiac interventions, oncology treatments and dialysis. Beneficiaries span age groups, including patients requiring major surgeries and long-term therapies.

Health department sources indicated that the scheme has contributed to a reduction in out-of-pocket spending for families, particularly in high-cost cases that might otherwise require borrowing or asset liquidation. In India, such expenses account for a substantial share of total healthcare spending, according to government-backed surveys.

Preliminary trends from implementation data suggest increased willingness among patients to seek institutional care and fewer delays in emergency admissions. There are also early indications of improved detection rates in cases where screening programmes are active, though comprehensive assessments are still ongoing.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the scheme is part of a broader effort to expand access to healthcare services. “Our objective is to ensure that no family delays treatment due to financial constraints. We are working to expand coverage and strengthen implementation,” he said.

The state government continues to conduct enrolment drives and awareness campaigns to increase participation and improve understanding of the scheme’s benefits. Officials said efforts are also focused on simplifying claim processes and strengthening hospital networks.

At the same time, public health experts highlight the need to improve preventive care. Data from national surveys indicate relatively low uptake of routine health screenings, particularly in rural areas, suggesting that early detection remains a gap.

While financial protection schemes address the cost of treatment, experts emphasise that outcomes also depend on timely diagnosis and preventive care. The expansion of coverage under MMSY is expected to complement broader efforts to strengthen healthcare access and utilisation across the state.