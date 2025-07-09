Dubai-based The Maritime Standard (TMS) has officially opened nominations for the TMS Awards 2025. One of the highlights of the shipping and maritime calendar, this glittering and glamorous event will take place on Wednesday 29th October at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. The Maritime Standard Awards 2025 – Nominations Now Open for the World’s Leading Awards

This will be the 12th staging of the famous TMS Awards, which were first held in 2014. Since then they have gone from strength to strength, with attendance numbers more than doubling from 500 in the first year to 1200 in 2024.The Awards have successfully raised the status and profile of the sector both regionally and globally and have highlighted the progress made, and market leading status, of companies operating in the shipping and maritime segments across the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

All of the TMS Awards to date have been held under the patronage ofHis Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Emirates Airline and Group, and the 2025 event will be no different. The support of such a leading figure has ensured that the Awards have carried great esteem and prestige from the outset. This patronage also reflects the importance attached by the UAE leadership to encouraging and developing the shipping and maritime sector.

The Maritime Standard Awards 2025

It is expected that once again over 1200 guests will be packed into the ballroom, from many different nationalities and geographic regions. The ‘who’s who’ of the shipping and maritime sector will be there, with representatives from all the leading shipowners and operators, ports and terminals and shipyards, as well as maritime technology and service providers.

The Awards are designed to recognise and reward the excellence and achievement of those shipping and maritime companies and individuals who consistently go the extra mile. There will be over 20 different categories presented on the night, selected by an independent judging panel made up of experienced and well respected executives from across the region. This year two new Awards have been added – The Digital Transformation Award and Heavy lift/Project Cargo Company of the Year Award - to reflect the growing importance of activity in these two sectors.

In addition, there are a number of individual awards chosen by the TMS team to recognise particular achievement and excellence in their roles.

The Awards are held in a gala dinner format, with guests being treated to a red carpet entrance, pre-event reception, high quality entertainment and a four course gourmet dinner, coordinated by a celebrity Master of Ceremonies. In 2024, the actress, comedian, impressionist, and singer, Debra Stephenson, hosted the event. Other past MCs have included PR guru Alastair Campbell, Dutch soccer legend Ruud Gullit, Bollywood star Lara Dutta, and impressionist Jon Culshaw. An MC of similar stature and quality is being lined up for the 2025 Awards.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Awards and are invited from all companies active in the shipping, ports and maritime sector across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. A full list of categories and criteria can be found on the TMS Awards website https://tmsawards.com/.

Nominations will close on August 1st. Chairman of judges Clive Woodbridge, says, “We are expecting a record number of entries this year, and we always get a last-minute rush before the deadline. We cannot guarantee being able to extend the deadline for entries this year due to the pressures of the judging timetable. So, my advice is to act quickly and get your nominations in as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.”

Demand for places in the Atlantis ballroom for the TMS Awards is always high, and tables are sold on a first come, first service basis. For more information about booking please go to the website.

There are also a host of sponsorship opportunities available to help raise a corporate profile in one of the most well publised, and nights for the shipping and maritime media. Details of these sponsorships, which are always in high demand, can similarly be found on the website.

TMS Managing Director, Trevor Pereira, says, “The TMS Awards have been hugely successful in providing a platform to recognise achievement and reward excellence. But they have also provided a forum at which people from across the industry can meet under one roof, make connections and network, adding huge value. The Awards this year I am confident will be the best ones yet, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the region to Dubai to an evening of joy and celebration that reaffirms the progress companies are making on their journeys to the very top.”

