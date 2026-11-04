UP CM Yogi Adityanath questions Congress, INDIA bloc leadership; Opposition hits back

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc, alleging that their leaders lacked clarity, capacity and credibility. In a post on X, he said disrespect for the public mandate was a consequence of this lack of leadership. UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Adityanath said the Congress and the INDIA bloc were setting new records in electoral defeats and that their frustration was now turning into what he described as the politics of anarchy. He made the remarks while targeting the opposition over its conduct, though his post did not cite specific incidents or provide details to support the allegations.

The Chief Minister also announced that he would take part in a foot march in Gorakhpur on Wednesday alongside Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin. The march has been named “Save democracy, remove anarchy”.

Adityanath said the march would be held to build public awareness against what he termed anarchy and to reaffirm a commitment to protecting the dignity of democracy. The programme places the BJP's criticism of the opposition alongside a public outreach event in the city.

In the same post, Adityanath said the BJP was committed to protecting India's democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He sought to contrast that position with his criticism of the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of showing disregard for the electoral mandate.

What the opposition said Responding to the political developments in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of internal power struggles, claiming that a battle for dominance within the party in the city had spilt into the open. In a post on X, he referred to the alleged rivalry between leaders in Delhi, Lucknow and Gorakhpur and questioned the BJP's leadership hierarchy.

Yadav also criticised the use of Lord Krishna's name 'Ranchoṛ' in a negative sense, calling it narrow-minded and dangerous for society. He questioned the relative authority of state and national leaders, referring to positions ranging from state ministers to central ministers and state and national party presidents. His remarks came ahead of Nabin's Gorakhpur visit and the scheduled march.