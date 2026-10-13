Yogi Adityanath highlights women’s safety and dignity, cites welfare schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said women’s safety, dignity and self-respect were essential to building a strong and prosperous society, citing government welfare schemes and initiatives aimed at supporting women at different stages of life. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

On the occasion of the third day of Sharadiya Navratri, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Goddess Chandraghanta and shared a message on social media platform X. He said the initiatives of the state’s double-engine government were dedicated to ensuring women’s respect, self-respect and a dignified life.

Referring to the symbolism of Goddess Chandraghanta, Adityanath said her divine form represented the radiance, dignity and courage of women. He said the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working through governance to advance women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister also contrasted the current administration with the period before 2017, claiming that lawlessness at the time had adversely affected women’s safety and dignity. He alleged that the empowerment of families of those in power had taken precedence over the welfare of women.

Adityanath cited several central and state government schemes that he said were intended to improve women’s lives. These included the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, which focuses on protecting and educating girls, and the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, aimed at supporting girls’ futures.

He also referred to the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, which supports marriages, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, which provides support related to motherhood. Other initiatives he mentioned included the Ujjwala scheme for access to clean cooking fuel and the construction of household toilets to support women’s dignity.

The Chief Minister also cited property rights through the Gharouni initiative, lifelong free bus travel for women aged above 60 and old-age pensions as measures intended to support social security.

Adityanath said the government’s approach to women’s empowerment extended from education and maternal support to mobility, property ownership and social protection. His remarks were part of a Navratri message centred on women’s safety, dignity and participation in society.