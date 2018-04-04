 Gurgaon: DLF Phase-2 residents get exclusive e-rickshaws | gurgaon | Hindustan Times
Gurgaon: DLF Phase-2 residents get exclusive e-rickshaws

The service is aimed at resolving commuting issues within the colony and eliminating the need for unmetered auto-rickshaws that charge exorbitant rates.

gurgaon Updated: Apr 04, 2018 21:07 IST
Kartik Kumar
These vehicles were launched on Wednesday and they will operate on a hop-on-hop-off basis.
The residents’ welfare association of DLF Phase-2 has signed an agreement with a battery-operated auto service provider to have e-rickshaws plying within the colony’s premises, exclusively for the use of its residents.

The RWA signed an agreement with SmartE, a battery operated auto service.

ACP (highways) Hira Singh and Puran Singh, general manager of the property management arm of DLF, flagged off the service by launching 10 e-rickshaws.

Officials said more e-rickshaws will be added to the fleet in the future.

According to RWA officials, the e-rickshaws will cover the main arterial roads of DLF Phase-2 such as Akashneem Marg, Jacaranda Marg and Bougainvillaea Marg and will also ply to the DLF Phase-2 Metro station.

Any resident can avail of this service at a cost of Rs 10 to travel to any of these points.

“This is a huge relief for us. Earlier, we had to shell out Rs 50 for the regular autorickshaws to move around the colony or to go to the Metro station,” Rahul Gupta, a resident of the colony, said.

Another resident, Sujata Goenka, said, “I was apprehensive about moving around the colony before, but now that all e-rickshaw drivers are known to us, I can just call for an e-rickshaw and be assured that a verified auto will be at my doorstep to take me to my destination cost effectively. People will now have a sense of security.”

The e-rickshaws have been allocated designated parking spots and, in addition, a few rickshaws will be parked at the DLF Phase-2 police station, Umesh Gupta, RWA president, said.

Apart from residents, workers of DLF Square and Atria are also expected to benefit from the facility, he said.

