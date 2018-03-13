Gurgaon: Man shot dead by masked attackers in Badshahpur, wife injured

A 41-year-old man was shot dead while his wife sustained injuries when some unidentified criminals opened fire at the couple at Badshahpur on Tuesday morning.

The victim had saved life of a man named Vijay who was shot by local criminals. His relatives and locals suspect that the good turn might have proved to be his undoing as the 41-year-old had taken the injured man to the hospital last month and was also a witness in the case.

The victim, Anand Vashisht, was shot dead in the attack whereas his wife, Karishma, managed to stave off the masked attackers using a bucket. However, she was also injured as the attackers fired on her. Vashisht was an agriculturist.

Police said six shots were fired by three unidentified assailants, of which four bullets hit Vashisht and one injured his wife. The 41-year-old was shot from behind and the accused escaped from the spot after the incident.

Immediately after the attack, a large number of villagers gathered and carried out a protest blocking the busy Sohna road at Badshahpur for almost four hours. The protest threw traffic out of gear. The protesters alleged that the attack was the handiwork of the same criminals who had attacked a local youth last month over a personal dispute. Vashisht was made a witness by the police in the case. They also alleged that the victim had gone to the police station claiming a threat to his life, but no action was taken.

A murder case was registered at Badshahpur police station in connection with the attack and the police said they will form a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the murder.

“On the basis of the complaint, a murder case has been registered against Tillu and two other accomplices. The accused will be nabbed soon,” Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer, Gurgaon police, said.

It is being suspected that the accused knew the area well and were waiting for the couple to leave their home to carry out the attack. There is also strong suspicion that the attack was carried out because the victim had agreed to become a witness in last month’s firing incident.

Read I Gurgaon: History-sheeter murdered over ‘old enmity’, body found in forest near Sohna

Locals said that the incident took place around 5.45am when both Anand and his wife Karishma were on their way from Tyagiwara in Badshahpur to their plot outside the village to milk their cattle. “We were surprised after hearing gunshots and rushed outside as Karishma started shouting. I found Anand lying in a pool of blood. He lay motionless while Karishma was badly injured. We took them to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead," Dharbir Vashisht, the victim’s uncle, said.

Villagers said that Vashisht had been threatened recently as he had become a witness in the attack on Vijay on February 11. “A man (Vijay) was shot at and, to save himself, he entered Anand’s house. He took him to the hospital. He was also made witness in the case. This might well have resulted in his killing,” Pravin Tyagi, who is also related to the victim, said.

Anand is survived by his two daughters, one of whom is in Class 12 and another in Class 3. His son is in Class 9. Locals said he was very simple man and had no enmity with anyone.

Gurgaon police said that they have formed an SIT to investigate the murder and the accused will be nabbed soon. “The autopsy was conducted today and the body was handed over to the family members. The matter is being probed from all angles,” Kumar said.