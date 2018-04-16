MCG razes 7 illegal structures, seals 1 within 300 metres of air force depot

Under heavy police cover, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday carried out a sealing and demolition drive within a 300 metre radius of the ammunition depot of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The drive was centered around Sukhrali Enclave in Sector 17 where seven structures were demolished and one commercial structure was sealed.

Four residential areas and three commercial spaces were demolished during the drive.

Joint Commissioner Vivek Kalia had been appointed the duty magistrate for the drive for which 350 police personnel were requisitioned.

MCG officials said although there was brief resistance from residents at one of the four residential buildings within the restricted area, the matter was quickly resolved without violence due to the heavy police deployment.

The drive was carried out to demolish and seal structures raised illegally after the Punjab and Haryana high court issued an order in 2015, enforcing a ban on construction activities within the 300 metre radius of sensitive defence installation in Sector 14.

The MCG was scheduled to carry out the demolition drive last week, but cancelled it as they could not get enough police cover. Since additional police personnel were deployed for the chief minister’s two-day visit to the city, the demolition drive had to be pushed back.

Read I HUDA demolition at Kherki Daula paves way for connecting Dwarka Expressway with NH-8

Hindustan Times had published a report earlier that the MCG was to carry out a demolition drive in the Sector 14 area on Monday and even the officials concerned had confirmed writing to the Gurugram police seeking additional police cover for demolishing 35 banquet halls operating illegally within the restricted area.

“We had carried out an on-the-spot survey inside the restricted radius of the IAF depot and found several banquet halls operating without any authorisation. Hence, we asked Gurugram police to provide assistance in carrying out a demolition drive against these structures sometime next week,” Mohan Singh, DTP (enforcement), MCG, said.

Prior to Monday’s drive, MCG had demolished 66 properties and sealed 18 illegal structures cumulatively in two drives carried out last month.

As per MCG records, there are 4,156 properties raised illegally within the restricted area which include 854 commercial buildings, 3,016 residential buildings and 241 mixed-use buildings.