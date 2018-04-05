Rival groups clash, student opens fire at Guru Dronacharya College in Gurgaon

Some persons were injured as two groups clashed in a college in Gurgaon on Thursday and one of them opened fire, police said. One of the injured is critical.

The incident took place on the premises of the Guru Dronacharya College in Gurgaon.

Police said B.Sc second year student Narbir was on Wednesday injured in a fight with other students.

On Thursday, college alumni Vicky, Mohan and others reached the canteen and one of them pointed a country-made pistol on Mohit, a student, and asked about Narbir.

Mohit raised an alarm after Vicky opened fire in the air, police said.

A group of students overpowered Vicky and snatched the weapon, after which he was badly thrashed. Others were also injured in the clash.

Vicky and Mohit were admitted to the civil hospital where doctors referred Vicky to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi as his condition deteriorated.

No arrests have been made yet.