129 new Covid-19 cases; City crosses 900-mark

gurugram

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:31 IST

With a spike of 129 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, the city breached 900-mark on Monday. This is the second-highest surge of coronavirus cases in the last one week. The previous highest single-day spike of 157 cases was recorded on May 30.

Gurugram’s count stands at 903, as per the state health bulletin. Of these 615 are active cases, while 284 have been discharged. The death count stands at three. Data shows that the number of cases has increased by almost 218% in the last one week, almost triple the cases reported on May 25, when the total tally was 284.

It is in the last four days, Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the city. The city saw a major spike of 68 cases on May 28, followed by 115 cases on May 29, 157 on May 30 and 97 cases on May 31. Citing that there has been ease in the lockdown and free movement of people, health officials said that the cases will continue to rise. “Testing has also increased with the rising cases,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO). The health team on an average are collecting 230 samples per day, as per the data

Among the 22 districts, Gurugram has the highest case burden in Haryana. The state’s cumulative number of positive cases is 2,356 cases, with Gurugram contributing nearly 38% to the overall burden.

Punia said, “We are focusing on the emerging hot spots to control the SARS-CoV-2 virus from spreading. Asymptomatic patients in these areas are kept under home isolation. Currently, more than 200 patients are under home isolation,” he said.

Health bulletin shows one or two cases are being reported from almost every area of the city. The largely affected ones are Rajendra Nagar, Sirhaul, Sector 10A, Rajeev Nagar, Ravi Nagar, Hari Nagar, Palam Vihar, Jyoti Park, Dundahera, Gandhi Nagar, Shakti Park among others.