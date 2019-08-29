25-year-old woman duped of ₹6 lakh on matrimonial site, case filed

gurugram

A 25-year-old woman from Sector 49 was allegedly duped of ₹5.98 lakh by a man she got acquainted with through a matrimonial website, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in June and a case was registered on Tuesday after investigation, police said.

In her police complaint, the woman said that she met the man on a matrimonial website and he introduced himself as a pilot working with a private airline in United Kingdom.

“We started interacting over phone and WhatsApp. He said that he wanted to settle down in India and get married. He said that he would transfer ₹2 crore to me to purchase a house in Delhi and that he would arrive in India in the first week of June. He asked me to share my bank account details so that he can transfer the money,” she said in the FIR.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that on June 3, the victim got a phone call from a woman, who said that her male friend had been detained at the airport, and she would have to pay a fee for him to be released.

“She also received several emails asking her to pay the processing fee. She transferred ₹5.98 lakh in multiple transactions to the bank accounts mentioned in the email. After the money was sent, the suspect went missing and did not answer her phone calls,” said the police official.

Police said the modus operandi suggests the involvement of a foreign national. Last week, the police had arrested a Nigerian national, who had allegedly conned a city-based woman after they had met on the same matrimonial website. No arrests have been made so far in the case registered on Tuesday, said police.

A case was registered against the suspect under section 66 D of the Information Technology Act and sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code at Cyber Crime police station on Tuesday, said police.

