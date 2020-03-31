33 sent to quarantine, cops suspect their participation in Tablighi Jamaat

gurugram

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 22:58 IST

Worried about the spread of Covid-19 in the district, the Gurugram administration, along with the local police, on Tuesday sent 27 persons from Pataudi and six from Dhankot village to quarantine at the Civil Hospital after collecting their samples for testing.

Officials in the district administration said they were yet to find out if the patients sent to quarantine were part of the Tablighi Jamaat convention held at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

“These people are from districts of Haryana like Mahendergarh and neighbouring cities like Loni border, Ghaziabad and Delhi. According to locals, 27 people — including three families — arrived in Pataudi on Monday night. These families, however, claim that they have been in Pataudi since March 2019,” said Rajesh Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate, Pataudi. He added that locals fear that the 27 were part of the Tablighi Jamaat.

“We are still inquiring whether they were part of the Jamaat or not,” said Kumar, who along with the local police on Tuesday morning had gone to Pataudi and Dhankot .

Of these 27 people, officials said, 13 are adults and the remaining children. They were taken to civil hospital, sector 10, where their samples were collected for Covid-19 testing. Currently they are admitted in the quarantine ward of the hospital and after the sample reports are in, the symptomatic patients will be admitted in the isolation ward, health officials said.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer said, “We were informed about people in Dhankot and Pataudi. So, we had to admit them in quarantine. We carried them to sector 10 civil hospital in an ambulance and their samples have been sent for testing to PGIMS, Rohtak. We had to take their samples to prevent community transmission . However, it cannot be confirmed right now, whether they were part of the Jamaat or not.”

In Gurugram, of the 10 Covid-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged.

One of the biggest cases of coronavirus transmission has come from a convention of Islamic preachers held by Tableeghi Jamaat held earlier this month in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Along with Delhi, the case is being connected to states like Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andaman-Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh and Srinagar. Telangana reported that six people who attended the event died from Covid-19.