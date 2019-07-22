Auto driver assaulted, robbed of Rs21K by 3 men

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting and robbing an auto-rickshaw driver in Kherki Daula.

The police said the suspects forced him into their car after a minor collision and dropped him off in Delhi after driving him around for two hours. They took his phone and forced him to withdraw Rs21,800 cash from two ATMs, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 18 around 7.50pm when the victim, Inamul, who works as a driver at a plywood and timber store in Badhshahpur, was returning to his rented house in Wazirabad village in his auto-rickshaw.

In the police complaint, he stated that he had reached near Tigra village on a 200-foot road in Sector 57, when an i10 car, brushed against his auto-rickshaw from the side. “The rear view mirror of the auto broke. Three men stepped out of the car and started abusing me. They forced me into the car and slapped me. They took my mobile phone, documents and asked me to withdraw cash from ATMs. They dropped me at INA in Delhi after driving me for about two hours,” he said.

The police said the suspects, identified by their first names as Rahul and Kamal, were arrested on Saturday from Sikanderpur. The i10 car has been recovered. One more suspect is yet to be arrested.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the suspects were returning from a party and got into a confrontation with the victim after their car hit his vehicle on the side. “As per the victim, they stopped the car at two locations in Green Park and Chattarpur in Delhi and forced the victim to reveal the PIN of his ATM card. A total of Rs21,800 was withdrawn. Around 10pm, they dropped him off on the road near INA market in Delhi and escaped,” said the official.

The police said the suspects do not have a criminal record and were not carrying arms. “They were produced in the district court and later sent to judicial custody. The victim did not sustain any injuries,” said the official cited above.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 379 B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station, said the police.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 01:05 IST