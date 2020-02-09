Basai animal centre: MCG cancels contract of vet who mistreated dogs

gurugram

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 23:51 IST

After receiving numerous complaints of mistreatment of animals, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), on Friday, terminated its contract with the private veterinary contractor who was awarded the contract of its Basai animal birth control (ABC) centre. The contract of Basai ABC unit was given for a year, starting from May 2019. The ABC unit provides treatment and vaccination to dogs, cows and other animals as per Animal Birth Rules, 2001.

“An enquiry report was submitted by the team headed by the deputy director, animal husbandry, Gurugram, Haryana, on February 3, 2020. After perusal of the enquiry report, it was observed that allegations mentioned in the complaint were found correct. Hence, in view of the observations, your contract is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” read the MCG termination letter given to the contractor.

The MCG had received numerous complaints of dogs being treated poorly at the Basai unit. Following complaints from the animal activists, the MCG had initiated an enquiry.

“In this regard, a complaint was received by the MCG via email on January 21, 2020, requesting to take action against violations of Animal Birth Rules 2001 under the animal birth control programme reinstated by the MCG via the Basai unit of the corporation. Besides that, the MCG commissioner office also received a complaint from councillors. Thereby, a joint team was constituted under deputy director animal husbandry along with executive engineer (sanitation), MCG, and representatives of animal welfare board (AWB) of India, Gurugram, to inspect the Basai unit to verify complaints,” the enquiry report read.

Now, the MCG will have to issue a new tender of the Basai unit since the unit cannot be left unattended after its current contract has been terminated.

Inderjit Kulheria, MCG joint commission, said, “The decision to terminate the contract was taken after a site visit and verifying facts. There was mistreatment of stray dogs. Now, the MCG will re-tender to engage other contractors next week.”

A member of AWB said, “Ever since MCG engaged a private veterinarian in May 2019, many dogs died of infections due to wrong vaccination and surgeries. People approached the AWB and later the board took the matter with the MCG to take action against the contractor.”