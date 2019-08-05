City women celebrate motherhood at summit

gurugram

Close to 400 mothers in the city came together to discuss issues relating to parenting and felicitate women talent and enterprise at the fifth edition of the Mom Achievers Summit on Sunday. The event, organised by Gurgaon Moms, a 31,000-plus community of mothers in the city, had interactive panels on topics such as mom-shaming, challenges of new-age parenting and creating content for social media.

The event, held at The Leela Ambience in Gurugram, had a panel discussion on experiences of mom-shaming and bullying, both online and offline, resonated deeply with the audiences, who agreed to fight it collectively. Mom-shaming, the panellists agreed, was virulent particularly across social media platforms, on which women criticised mothers for their parenting choices. “Women sometimes are very judgmental about other women’s opinions on social media posts. We can’t afford to do that,” said one of the panellists.

Every year, the summit honours women who have made a difference through their work. This year, Latika Thukral, founder of the environmental NGO, I am Gurgaon; Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of Raahgiri Day and Sameera Satija, who came up with the idea of Crockery Bank For Everyone, an online community that aims to reduce the use of disposable plastic plates and glasses, were rewarded for their efforts to make the city a better place.

Many women in the audience were online content creators. A session on how they can create trending content was organised, in which one of the key takeaways that came out was to remember that context, and not only content, is king.

“This is a summit where mothers of all ages are exposed to new ideas and thoughts,” said Shilpi Singh, a resident of Gurugram and a member of the community. Neela Kaushik, founder of the group, said she started the community to make sure that mothers are heard and their opinions counted. “Earlier, people wondered what would come out of a mothers’ summit. But today, we are a group of women who are empowering one another every day,” she said.

