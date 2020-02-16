CM Khattar hits back at Hooda, hails his govt’s record

gurugram

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:57 IST

Responding to a jibe by leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda that the BJP-JJP state government was “clueless” and did not have a common minimum programme even after 100 days of assuming power, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Sunday, said the work done by the former chief minister in his two terms, combined, could not compete with the existing governance.

“Hooda cannot compete with our 100 days of governance even if he selects 100 specific days from the 10 years of his regime,” Khattar said while addressing media persons during his visit to the Camera Museum in DLF-4.

Attacking Hooda for his alleged role in the Gurugram land scam case, Khattar said, “They were in power with the intention of acquiring land and cutting deals. We cannot do such a thing. If, for this reason, he is saying that the government has not achieved anything in 100 days of its tenure then they should select 100 specific days from their 10 years and compare it with ours. It would be difficult.”

Refuting the allegations, Haryana Congress spokesperson Ved Prakash Vidrohi said, “Till now, the Khattar government has not been able to prove any corruption charge against the Congress leader; these allegations are baseless. In the 10 years of Hooda government, the state got universities, engineering colleges and the Metro.”

On February 9, Hooda had said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) were still settling their internal disputes and lacked the will to work.

Khattar arrived in Gurugram on Saturday for a two-day visit. On Sunday, he visited the camera museum and inspected Tau Devi Lal Stadium. At the camera museum, which he had inaugurated in August last year, the chief minister directed the deputy commissioner to popularize it as a tourist destination.

In a statement released by the district administration, Khattar directed the deputy commissioner to ensure bus routes were planned in a way that covers all the prominent tourist destinations of the city. “The bus connectivity should be such that people can easily reach the destination,” the CM said in the statement.

Photographer Aditya Arya, whose owns all the equipment on display at the camera museum, told Khattar that the museum was one-of-a-kind as it brought art, science, history and photography under one roof. “The museum is a repository of vintage cameras across the centuries that I have collected from various countries, including England, France, Germany, and Japan over a span of 35 years,” Arya said.

The museum is a joint venture between the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Arya. While the land and infrastructure were provided by the MCG, the colossal collection of 2,500 cameras and photography equipment belongs to Arya.

Khattar also visited the Tau Devi Lal sports stadium to inspect the synthetic athletics track.