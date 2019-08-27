CM’s rally leaves old Gurugram logjammed, residents rue lack of communication

gurugram

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:48 IST

Traffic jams were witnessed in different parts of old Gurugram on Tuesday evening as three major roads to Sadar Bazaar were closed due to the Jan Aashirwad Yatra.

Thousands of party supporters participated in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra due to which traffic had been diverted by the police. It, however, led to heavy congestion during the evening hours. As per commuters, there was congestion on the stretch between Rajiv Chowk and Sohna Chowk. The traffic on Pataudi Chowk also witnessed slow traffic as vehicles were diverted towards New Colony by the police. The old railway road between Rajiv Chowk and the railway station also witnessed heavy jam in the evening.

Ramkesh Yadav, who lives near the railway station, said he was stuck in traffic for over 30 minutes near the mini secretariat. “There was no announcement about the road blocks,” he said.

The commuters were also taken aback as U-turns on some stretches were also closed. The road between Mahavir Chowk and Sohna Chowk in front of Gurudwara Singh Sahib was also choked.

A traffic police official privy to the situation said, “Traffic congestion was reported between Gurgaon-Delhi Expressway and Sector 32 from 7pm to 8pm due to the rally. Then, some congestion was noticed on Dwarka-Delhi Expressway between 6.45pm and 8pm.”

Traffic police said they had made proper route diversions for easy flow of traffic across the city.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 22:48 IST