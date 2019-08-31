Delhi Police ASI hangs himself at his residence

gurugram

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 04:01 IST

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Malviya Nagar police station in Delhi allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Farrukhnagar on Friday. The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the reason for the alleged suicide was not known.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The ASI from village Khera Khurampur in Farrukhnagar was posted at the Malviya Nagar police station and lived in Delhi all by himself. He came back to see his family in the village in May and visited his police station only three days during the last three months.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said the ASI allegedly hung himself from the ceiling fan on Friday afternoon at his residence. “The family members have said that he was undergoing treatment for depression and had not keeping well for the past several months. There were no issues at work and on the personal front,” he said.

The police said he was in his room and family members were busy with house chores, when his wife went to his room to give medicines and found him hanging. She later alerted the local police.

“His wife said he was fine in the morning although he did not talk much. He had made a few calls to his relatives but did not indicate that he was planning to take such an extreme step. No possible reasons have come forth to suggest that he was under stress,” the DCP said.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination on Friday, said the police, adding that the family members have not alleged any foul play.

The police said they have informed the Delhi police officials and no official inquiry had been pending against the ASI. “After coming back to his village, the ASI had gone to work only August 16, 17 and 18,” said the DCP.

In May, this year, a 50-year-old ASI posted at the Farrukhnagar police station, allegedly hanged himself in the barracks. Earlier in 2017, an additional station house officer was found dead in mysterious circumstances at the Sadar police station. In 2016, a 37-year-old head constable posted at a city police station, had allegedly hanged himself at his official flat in the Police Lines.

