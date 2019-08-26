Depts to conduct a status check for roads in Gurugram’s newer sectors

gurugram

To resolve the issue of non-existent 24-metre sector roads in developing sectors, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has directed its planning and enforcement wings in the city to figure out the status of all such roads marked in the master plan and the land that has been earmarked for this purpose. As per authorities, the planning department has been asked to check the licenced and unlicensed land meant for 24-metre sector roads in sectors 58-115. The enforcement wing has been asked to prepare a detail report on the unauthorised construction on land that has been earmarked for construction of these roads, said DTCP officials.

The department has been forced to carry out this exercise because a large number of housing projects in these sectors have been occupied by home owners and they are now complaining about lack of road connectivity. As per the government policy, the onus of building 24-metre road was on the developers but a majority of them have not constructed these internal roads.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that directions were issued by director, town and country planning, to work out a plan for making 24-metre roads functional as a large number of projects have been occupied in new sectors. “We will soon start work on this to find out the status of these roads both in licenced and unlicenced areas,” he said.

To resolve this gap in the infrastructure, the DTCP has also decided to look into the modalities of creating a nodal agency of developers, where one of them would act as a representative on behalf of others and ensure the roads are constructed, said a senior department official. “How much land is blocked for these roads and how much proportionate charge the developers can share is also under consideration,” he said, adding that if nothing works out, then the government will also have to look as to whether the land required for this purpose needs to be acquired.

The department has been receiving complaints regarding lack of 24-metre roads from residents of several new sectors. Last month, residents of Vatika India Nxt and Antriksh Heights had sought the DTCP’s intervention to make the 24-metre road functional. Last week, the department acted on a complaint by residents of Godrej Summit in Sector 104, who sought its help on the same matter.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that the issue of 24-metre sector roads would be resolved. “The issue would be taken up with authorities in Chandigarh and local agencies and a solution would be found,” he said.

