EWS admission: 182 private schools in Gurugram yet to display vacancies

gurugram

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 00:11 IST

Officials from the school education department on Monday said that 182 private schools in the district had not registered and displayed Economically Weaker Section (EWS) vacancies on the online admission portal as mandated. Monday was the last day for registering and displaying vacancies, as per the EWS admission schedule for classes 2-8 under Rule 134-A of Haryana School Education Rules. The admission schedule was issued by the directorate of school education on Thursday.

Nirmala Sheoran, block education officer, said on Monday evening that 182 schools had not registered online for EWS admissions despite multiple reminders. “I have shared the list of schools that have not registered on the portal with senior officials and they will take a call on the follow-up action. We have been sending repeated reminders to schools for the past three days,” Sheoran said. She added that with 182 schools not initiating the registration process, the schedule for admissions could get delayed.

Sheoran said that the department might request the district commissioner to intervene and ensure that all schools comply with the schedule shared. “We will ask the district administration to pressurise the schools if they do not share the number of vacancies. As far as action against the erring schools is concerned, senior officials will decide the next course of action,” she said. District elementary education officer Premlata Yadav refused to comment on the matter.

Sheoran said that while the department had information about the strength of students, it was imperative that schools sign up on the portal for the online admission process. “As per the rules, 10% of the total seats need to be kept aside for EWS students. We can calculate that based on the class strength but schools need to register for the online admission process. Schools that are not initiating the process might not even allow parents and children to enter the schools,” Sheoran said.

She added that a section of private schools is reluctant to admit students under Rule 134-A, as the department had observed in the past.