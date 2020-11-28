Farmers from Nuh declare their support for Delhi Chalo agitation, to join stir on December 1

gurugram

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:05 IST

Farmers from Nuh (Mewat) will be travelling to Delhi on December 1 to protest against the new farm laws and extend support to their counterparts, farmer leaders from the region declared on Saturday.

The decision was taken after a joint meeting of farmers’ union Bharatiya Kisan Union, Mewat Kisan Union and other social organisations — such as Mewat Vikas Sabha — in Nuh on Saturday.

Thousands of farmers across the country have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws— The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — passed by Parliament during the monsoon session.

“We were proceeding towards Delhi on November 26 itself but were stopped from doing so by authorities who detained us. After consultations with multiple organisations, we have decided to protest till the time the government rolls back these dark laws. Farmers will march towards Delhi on December 1 and join the stir against these laws in huge numbers,” said Azad Khan, Haryana vice-president, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Salamudeen Meo, Mewat Vikas Sabha president, said that consultations were conducted on Friday and Saturday with farmers and civil society members to arrive at a decision regarding the stir. “Farmers of the country are in duress and fighting for their rights. We will always fight for the interest of Mewat and the country. We will fight along with other farmers and strengthen their voices against these laws. It is our responsibility to amplify their voices. In today’s meeting, it was decided that the farmers of Mewat will also travel to Delhi on 1 December,” said Meo. On Sunday and Monday, members from farmer organisations and other participants will work on the ground and spread awareness about the new laws among the people of Mewat, he added.

Siddique Ahmed Meo, social activist and community historian, said that the laws were against the interest of farmers and would adversely affect the region since a major chunk of the region’s population was dependent on farming for sustenance. “Around 80% of the population of Mewat is into farming. Land-holding in the region is also less. These laws will have a significant impact on Mewat. We will proceed toward Delhi and join other farmers in the protest,” said Meo.

Dhirendra Khadgata, deputy commissioner, Nuh, said that the administration had not received any request from the farmers seeking permission. “There are no farmers who have marched from here, so far. We are vigilant and duty magistrates are keeping a track on developments. If any situation arises, we will take precautionary actions as per directions,” said Khadgata.

Narendra Bijarniya, superintendent of police (Nuh), said that farmers will not be allowed to cross the borders for maintenance of law and order. “We will not allow any tractors, trolleys or other heavy vehicles ferrying farmers,” said Bijarniya.