e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / FIR against landlord for asking Covid-19 positive tenant to vacate

FIR against landlord for asking Covid-19 positive tenant to vacate

gurugram Updated: May 29, 2020 23:09 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The police lodged an FIR against a landlord in the Chakkarpur area on Friday, after he allegedly asked his tenant, who had tested Covid-19 positive, to vacate the house. The action was taken against the landlord under Section 51B of the Disaster Management Act and sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was lodged in at the Sector 29 police station.

The complaint was filed by one Ajay Kumar, who is the driver of a private hospital doctor. He was staying in the Chakkarpur area on rent. Taking cognisance of the incident, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner directed the Jitender Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate to take action.

According to the press statement issued by the district administration, Kumar was in contact with his brother-in-law, who lives in the same building and had earlier tested Covid-19 positive. Kumar got himself tested and was found to be Covid-19 positive as well. Doctors advised him home isolation. The landlord asked Kumar to vacate the house, after which he had to leave, along with his children, for his brother’s place in Nangloi, Delhi.

According to officials, Kumar is currently admitted at a hospital in Delhi.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The FIR was registered against the landlord on the complaint of district administration authorities. We have initiated a probe. The landlord is yet to be arrested.”

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In