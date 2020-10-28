Gurugram: 21-year-old patient raped in ICU of private hospital

gurugram

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:36 IST

A 21-year-old tuberculosis patient admitted in Fortis Hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 44 was allegedly raped by a member of the staff while she was in a semi-conscious condition on ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The patient gained consciousness on Tuesday and informed her father about the incident through a handwritten note, police added. The family then approached police and a case was registered.

Police said the family is suspecting that the incident took place between October 21, when she was admitted, and October 27, when she gained consciousness. The victim is still under treatment at the hospital.

According to police, the victim is a resident of Mahendragarh and was taken to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. Police said she is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis and was in isolation in a private room of the ICU when the incident took place.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police (HQ), said the father of the patient went to meet her on Tuesday, and she tried to convey him through written messages that she was raped.

“The hospital conducted an investigation internally and we were informed by the family members (about the alleged crime), following which we have registered a case under section 376 (2) (E) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station. We have identified the suspect but are yet to arrest him,” she said.

Kundu said the woman uttered the name Vikas to her father and that is how they identified the suspect, who is a non-medical, outsourced staffer.

Kundu said they have recovered CCTV footage and questioned the staff deployed in the ward. “It was found that the suspect is outsourced and is non-medical staff. We are verifying all the details before arresting the suspect,” she said.

Police said the victim is unfit to record her statement and she was put on ventilator the day after admission.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said, “A board of doctors from the civil hospital had conducted a medical investigation on Wednesday and police protection has been provided to the patient in the hospital.”

The father of the woman questioned how a male staff was attending to his daughter. “My daughter was raped while being in hospital. This is a breach of patient security and safety,” he said.

Fortis Hospital said in a statement: “(The) Patient came to the hospital on 21st October 2020 with severe respiratory symptoms and pulmonary tuberculosis. She was admitted in ICU, and from the second day of her admission, she is on ventilator support. Six days after admission, the patient has alleged that she has been violated within the hospital premises on the day of admission. Post complaint, police have been immediately informed. Hospital is fully cooperating with authorities and furnishing all information/details.”

Police said they will provide counselling to the patient once she recovers.