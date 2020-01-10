Gurugram breathes cleanest air in 3 weeks, mercury dips

gurugram

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:51 IST

The city breathed its cleanest air in three weeks on Thursday, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 124 (indicating ‘moderate’ pollution levels) in the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.

The last time Gurugram saw such clean air was on December 18 last year, when it recorded an AQI of 124 after a brief spell of rain.

Thursday’s favourable AQI, which officials said is also a result of the recent rain, was down from 169 the previous day.

It also marked the third consecutive day of ‘moderate’ air in Gurugram.

On December 6, were the last time pollution levels were in the upper end of the poor category at 298 on the AQI, thanks to low wind speeds and falling temperatures.

The situation has improved owing to influence of a western disturbance in the region, said officials.

“Wind speeds on Thursday were also quite high, especially in the afternoon, at about 12kmph. Blowing from the northwest, they have helped bring down the concentration of particulate matter pollution in Gurugram, which would have already seen a decrease after Wednesday’s rainfall,” said a senior scientist at the pollution control board’s air quality lab in Delhi.

With similar meteorological conditions (northwesterly winds and clear skies) expected to prevail over the next three days, Gurugram’s air is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category till Sunday.

As per a CPCB forecast, the predicted AQI for Gurugram is 173 on Friday, and will not exceed 198 before Sunday.

The maximum daytime temperature, meanwhile, dipped slightly, from 14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 13.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as per data from the India Meteorological Department.

However, it is expected to rise under the influence of sunlight, to about 16 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The minimum temperature, which was at 7.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, is expected to dip to about 6 degrees Celsius on Friday.