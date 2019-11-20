e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Gurugram least polluted city in NCR for third straight day, may worsen today

Weather analysts said the city’s respite from high pollution levels was only brief as the air quality is expected to fall into the ‘poor’ or the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and on Thursday.

gurugram Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A view of the sunset at Sector 84, in Gurugram, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. According to experts, the city’s cleaner air can be attributed to wind speed and direction .
A view of the sunset at Sector 84, in Gurugram, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. According to experts, the city’s cleaner air can be attributed to wind speed and direction . (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo )
         

Air quality in Gurugram was in the ‘moderate’ category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with a reading of 125 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin. It was also the least polluted city in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the third straight day, followed by Faridabad at 192.

Delhi recorded an AQI reading of 242 (in the ‘poor’ category) and Noida’s air quality was ‘poor’ at 256 too, as per the CPCB’s bulletin. However, weather analysts said the city’s respite from high pollution levels was only brief as the air quality is expected to fall into the ‘poor’ or the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 levels on Tuesday touched a maximum of only 90ug/m3. The PM2.5 concentrations on Tuesday were lower than those on Monday (102ug/m3). The 24-hour safe standard is 60 ug/m3. PM2.5 levels had, last week, touched 500ug/m3 on at least three days. On Friday, the maximum PM2.5 level was 430ug/m3, followed by 425 ug/m3 on Saturday. The PM2.5 level came down on Sunday to a maximum of 216ug/m3.

Private monitors across the city too recorded ‘moderate’ air quality. At South City 1, the AQI reading on Tuesday evening was 105, with a PM2.5 level of 56ug/m3. At Sector 30, an AQI reading of 182 was recorded in the evening, with PM2.5 level at 58ug/3.

 

Hindustantimes

Gurugram’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan even recorded a reading of 60 (satisfactory) around 4pm on Tuesday.

The city’s cleaner air can be attributed to wind speed and direction in the city, air quality experts said. “Gurugram is upwind compared to Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The wind speed in Gurugram is also higher than in the other cities in the NCR. By the time the winds reach Delhi, they slow down, which is why Gurugram has been seeing a better dispersion of pollutants,” Sachin Panwar, city-based air quality expert, said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the wind speed is expected to be low on Wednesday and Thursday with very little ventilation which could lead to a rise in the AQI. “Thick cloud cover is also expected, which, along with a drop in the temperature, could further worsen pollution levels,” an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday fell to 25.6 degrees Celsius from 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature too fell by a degree on Tuesday to touch 12.5 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s forecast, minimum temperature could drop by another degree or two this week, leading to shallow fog in the morning.

tags
top news
Sena, NCP, Cong’s final round of talks on Maharashtra govt formation from today
Sena, NCP, Cong’s final round of talks on Maharashtra govt formation from today
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
Uproar in Bengal school after class one girls allegedly forced to take off leggings
Uproar in Bengal school after class one girls allegedly forced to take off leggings
Man impersonates as Lufthansa pilot to get easy access to flights, nabbed
Man impersonates as Lufthansa pilot to get easy access to flights, nabbed
Hong Kong court clears extradition of wanted gangster Ramanjit Singh Romi
Hong Kong court clears extradition of wanted gangster Ramanjit Singh Romi
Couple in Madhya Pradesh arrested for killing ‘rapist’ son
Couple in Madhya Pradesh arrested for killing ‘rapist’ son
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News