Gurugram’s MNC executive booked for stalking former colleague

An MNC executive was booked on Tuesday for allegedly stalking his former colleague and sending her messages on social media platforms, said police. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the suspect left the company two years ago and was trying to contact the victim through messages, email and social media.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that the victim had turned down his friendship proposal and was ignoring his messages following which he started contacting her through social media platforms. “The victim in her complaint said that she tried to warn him through her friends and colleagues but he continued sending her messages. He used to send hundreds of messages to her and she said she was harassed,” he said.

The victim in her complaint said that she received another email from him on September 7 and decided to lodge a complaint against him.

The police said he also sent her long messages and she has shared the screen shots with them.

“We have placed his number on tracking and he will be nabbed soon. We are conducting raids at suspected locations and have his last location was in Delhi,” said Goel.

A case under section 354D (stalking) of IPC was registered at DLF Phase 2 police station.

