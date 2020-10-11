Gurugram’s test positivity rate at 7%, says health dept

gurugram

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:59 IST

The total tally of Covid-19 patients in Gurugram has reached 23,527, with 241 new infection detected on Sunday. Of these 2394 are active cases, while 184 have succumbed to the illness. Nearly 92% patients (which is 2208) of the total active cases are under home isolation, 16 in Covid Care Centres, and 170 seriously ill patients are admitted in hospitals.

Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer for Covid-19, said, “Cases are growing at an average test positivity rate of nearly 7.6%. We have been retaining the positivity rate at 7-8% for nearly two months now, with daily growth fluctuating between 0.90 to 1.5%.” The positivity rate of the state is 6.46%. Across the state, Gurugram has the highest number of active cases, followed by Hisar, Faridabad, Rewari and Rohtak. Nearly 23% of the 10,573 active cases in the state are in Gurugram.

According to Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, testing in Gurugram is higher than any other district in the state. “We are conducting on an average 3000 Covid-19 tests everyday (including Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction and Rapid Antigen Test) in government set up and private diagnostic facilities. Still the positivity rate is at 7%, while the mortality rate is less than 0.79%.” On Sunday, 2223 RT-PCR and 684 antigen tests were being conducted in the district.

The recovery rate is nearly 88% in the district, with 285 patients recovered on Sunday. Till now, 20,949 patients have recovered from the illness. The overall recovery rate of the state is 91.45%.

On the other hand, as final dates for the third round of serological survey are awaited from the state health department, lab technicians in the district will be undergoing the training for the next two days to carry out the survey. Health officials said that they prepared to carry out the survey as they have received the kits for testing the blood samples of 750 people, who might have developed antibodies against coronavirus disease (causing Covid-19).